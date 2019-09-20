DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has declared the results of Class 11 or Plus One Improvement Result 2019 on the official website. Students can check their revaluation and scrutiny scores by visiting the official website, i.e., dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in.

The DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement examinations were conducted in the months of July and August. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy as it may be required for registration credentials.

Follow the steps below to check your DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala, i.e, dhsekerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Results 2019’.

Step 3: Select the ‘DHSE First Year (Improvement) Equivalency Exam – Jul 2019’ link.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth. Hit ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Click on ‘School Wise’ and enter your school code to get the individual results.

Step 6: Your results will appear on your screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates require to attain a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks. The minimum marks are also applicable for students appearing in the compartmental system.