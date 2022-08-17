DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2022: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has declared the Kerala +One result 2022 today, August 17, 2022. All the registered students who have appeared for DHSE Class 11 examination can download their results and scorecard by visiting the official website of DHSE at keralaresults.nic.in.Also Read - EPFO Recruitment 2022: Register For 19 Posts at labour.gov.in| Details Inside

To access the scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her roll number, and date of birth. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the scorecard.

How to Download Kerala +1 Results 2022?

Visit the official website of Kerala results at keralaresults.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ DHSE FIRST YEAR EXAM RESULTS 2022.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, and date of birth.

Now click on submit option.

Your DHSE First Year Exam Results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.