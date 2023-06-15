Home

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023: Kerala +1 Results OUT Now at keralaresults.nic.in, Check Steps to Download Marks HereDHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2023: Kerala +1 Results OUT Now at keralaresults.nic.in, Check Steps to Download Marks Here

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in Kerala on Thursday announced the Kerala DHSE plus one result 2023.

DHSE Kerala result 2023: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in Kerala on Thursday announced the Kerala DHSE plus one result 2023. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their results by visiting the official website of the board i.e. keralaresults.nic.in. The results have been officially declared on June 15, 2023.

The Kerala Plus One examination took place from March 10 to March 30, 2023. This year, approximately 3.5 lakh students appeared for the examination in government and aided schools across the state.

How to check DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2023?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check their DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2023:

Visit the official website of the Kerala DHSE (Directorate of Higher Secondary Education).

Look for the “Results” or “Examination Results” section on the website’s homepage.

Select the DHSE Plus One Result link and click on it.

Enter your registration number and password in the provided fields.

After entering the necessary details, click on the “Submit” or “View Result” button to proceed.

The Kerala DHSE plus one result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. You can view your marks, grades, and percentage obtained in the examination. If needed, you can download the result or take a printout for future reference. It is advisable to keep a physical copy of the result.

