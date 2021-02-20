DHSE Kerala first-year improvement results 2020: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has announced the First Year Improvement Results held for NSQF, VHSE, and DHSE exams. The DHSE first-year examination exam was held in December 2020. They can check their results on official website keralaresults.nic.in. In case the website is won due to heavy traffic, students can check DHSE Kerala first-year improvement results 2020 in a while. Also Read - E Sreedharan Ready to be Kerala Chief Minister if BJP Wins, Says Will Focus on Infra Development

A step-by-step guide to check DHSE Kerala first-year improvement results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala at keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘DHSE FIRST YEAR IMPROVEMENT EXAM RESULTS – DECEMBER 2020’

Step 3: Enter all the details asked including your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a print out and download it for a future reference

Here is the direct link to check Kerala DHSE (NSQF) first-year improvement results

Students can also access DHSE Kerala first-year improvement results on other websites including kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in etc.

Passing Marks

In order to pass the DHSE Kerala plus exam, a candidate needs a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject. For Science subjects, students need at least 20 out of 75 marks in theory and 15 marks out of 25 in practical.