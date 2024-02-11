CBSE Board Exams 2024 From Feb 15; Guidelines, List of Items to Carry, Reporting Time Released For Type-1 Diabetes Students.

Home

CBSE Board Exams 2024 From Feb 15; Board to Allow Diabetic Students to Carry Fruits, Glucometer To Centre

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued guidelines for the students suffering from Type-1 Diabetes in board examination.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the Secondary School Examination(Class 10th) and Senior School Certificate Examination(Class 12th) board exams on February 15, 2024; the board has issued guidelines for the students suffering from Type-1 Diabetes in board examination. Students will be allowed to carry the following items in the examination room/hall in a transparent pouch/box.

Sugar tablets/Chocolate/Candy

Fruits like Banana/Apple/Orange

Snack items like Sandwich and any high protein diet

Medicines require as per the Doctor’s prescription

Water bottle (500 ml.)

Glucometer and glucose testing strips

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) machine, Flash Glucose Monitoring (FGM) machine, and/or insulin pumps

Meanwhile, the following Standard Operating Procedures will be followed by the students for availing of these facilities:

The students will provide the information that they are suffering from Type-1 Diabetes during registration/submission of LOC.

The following documents are required to be uploaded on the portal for availing the facilities in the board examinations: (a)Recommendations of the Medical Specialist for CGM/FGM/Insulin pump during the examinations. (b) Parent’s undertaking that CGM/FGM/insulir pump is provided to the students and no way it is a communication device which may hamper the safety of the examinations.

To avail of these facilities, the school/student/parent needs to apply as per the schedule issued by the CBSE No request once the schedule is over will be entertained.

School/student/parent will approach the examination centre at least a day before the start of the examination and intimate the Centre Superintendent about the items to be carried by the students.

On the day of the examination also, the student will reach the school at least 45 minutes before the start of the examinations i.e., by 9:45 Α.Μ.

All the applications/requests will be routed through the school with the prescribed documents. No direct request from the student to CBSE will be entertained.

Except for equipment(s) attached to the body, the rest of the items will be kept with the Assistant Superintendent (Invigilator) in a transparent box/ pouch and could be taken by the students once they need it.

Schools shall follow the above instructions strictly.

For Board examinations 2024 only, applications may be submitted to the respective Regional Office, CBSE with all supportive documents for availing permitted facilities.

CBSE Admit Card

Regular students are required to collect their admit card from school whereas private students are advised to download it from the official website.

CBSE DateSheet 2024

According to the CBSE board examination, the class 10th board examination will commence with Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, and Sherpa papers on February 15, 2024. Meanwhile, the CBSE Secondary School Examination(Class 10th) will conclude with Computer Applications, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence on March 13.

Speaking of the CBSE Class 12th board examination 2024, the CBSE Senior School Certificate Examination(Class 12th) will commence with the Entrepreneurship, Kokborok, Capital Market Operation, Physical Activity Trainer paper on the first day of the exam(Feb 15). The board will conduct the Biotechnology, Knowledge tradition & practices of India, Electronics technology, Shorthand(English), Shorthand(Hindi), Food Nutrition and Dietetics, Library and Information Science, Banking, and Early childhood care & education papers on February 16.

Last, the CBSE Class 12 board examination will conclude with the Informatics Practices, Computer Science, and Information Technology paper on April 2, 2024. For more details, visit the official website of the Central Board Of Secondary Education(CBSE).

For more details, visit the official website of the Central Board Of Secondary Education(CBSE).