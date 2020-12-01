The candidates who had appeared for Dibrugarh University B.Ed CET 2020 examinations, we have some important news for you. The Dibrugarh University B.Ed CET 2020 Result has been delayed. As per the official notice, the Dibrugarh B.Ed CET Result would now be released on or before December 7, 2020. Soon after the formal declaration of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the university i.e. dibru.ac.in. Also Read - AIIMS INI CET Result 2021 Likely To Be Announced Today at aiimsexams.org, Details Here

The result was scheduled to be released on November 30, 2020. The examination was conducted on November 24, 2020 for admission to the B.Ed course in the varisty. The official notice available on the website reads, 'Due to unavoidable circumstances, the result of B. Ed. CET held on 24.11.2020 scheduled to be declared on 30.11.2020 shall be declared on or before 07.12.2020'. All those who have appeared for the entrance examination are advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates.'

The candidates must note that the results for the Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Entrance Test, DUPGET 2020 conducted on November 17 and 18 have been declared. The candidates can now check the results on the official website of the university.

The examination was conducted for admission to various postgraduate courses in the university. As per the official notice, the scores for DUPGET 2020 are valid only for admission to 2020-21 session only.