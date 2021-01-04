New Delhi: In an effort to promote digital learning among the students, the Haryana government on Monday decided to offer free tablets to students of class 8 to 12 in all government schools of the state before the beginning of the next academic session. Also Read - Haryana Municipal Election Results 2020: Early Trends Show BJP Leading in Panchkula and Rewari, Congress in Sonipat

Issuing a statement, the state government said that as many as 8.20 lakh tablets preloaded with learning material and textbooks would be distributed to enhance the learning of students and help them to study online in and outside the classroom as well as at home. Also Read - Schools in Pune to Reopen From Jan 4, COVID Guidelines to be Followed | Details Here

In this regard, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal presided over a meeting of the School Education Department and reviewed the preparedness for the distribution of tablets. Also Read - Injured Cobra Undergoes Surgery at ITBP Veterinary Hospital in Haryana, Released Into Wild Later

In the meeting, it was decided that these tablets would be issued to the students on the pattern of library books and students would return back the same after their Classes 10 and 12 exams.

The state government further added that the tablets would be equipped with the preloaded E-content like AVSAR App online content, Pdf books, QR coded NCERT content, Edusat videos, DIKSHA online content, YouTube videos prepared by teachers, question bank prepared by teachers and preparation material for competitive exams like National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Defence Academy (NDA) and National Teacher Examination (NTE).

According to updates, all the content would be preloaded on an encrypted data card which would have the required content for students to be able to study, give mock exams and previous year papers to prepare for the upcoming exams.