Noida: To contain the further spread of the COVID-19 virus, the District Inspector of schools in Noida has issued a notice to the principles of CBSE ICSE and IB schools and has directing them to continue online classes for the academic session of 2021 and 22 until any further updates.

"The notice is to inform all the schools that they can't stop classes or information about them on any ground and if any school does so, they can make a complaint which will then be dealt with," The Director Inspector of Schools, Dharmveer Singh informed The Times of India.

The Parent's associations of Noida has welcomed the decision and mentioned how the order is appropriate amidst a surge in Covid cases. Manoj Kataria of Noida Parents welfare association said to Times Now that " We welcome the decision, and most parents are unsure about the conduct of offline classes amid rising covid-19 cases.