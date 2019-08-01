New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) debarred six former Jet Airways pilots for a period of six months from appearing in the examination for a permit to fly Airbus A320 after they were caught cheating in the examination.

A DGCA invigilator reportedly caught their cheating on camera. The pilots can now re-appear for the examination only after the six-month period. IndiGo conducted the in-house examination on July 22 under the supervision of the DGCA invigilator. A report by Times of India quoted a source as saying, “Six pilots were Jet Airways examiners on Boeing 737 aircraft. They openly consulted each other for answers to the multi-choice questions. They were very casual about the written exams.”

Although the six pilots were experienced on Boeing 737, they were unable to answer the questions in the exam as those related to the A320 aircraft. A source claimed that the invigilator recorded the scene when the pilots were found discussing the answers.

These ex-Jet pilots, who were trained to ride Boeing 737 planes, were required to write the exam for IndiGo in order to fly A320 aircraft. Notably, the minimum required marks to qualify in the exam is fixed at 70 per cent. The news of the disqualification of the six pilots has been confirmed by DGCA chief Arun Kumar, stated a report.

The six pilots had decided to join IndiGo after the cash strapped Jet Airways suspended its flight operations in the month of April. The pilots were required to obtain ‘type-rating’, a certification granted by the aviation regulator to fly A320, as IndiGo does not operate Boeing 737 aircraft. Thus, in order to obtain the license, the pilots had to clear the required exams and complete additional training. However, due to the malpractice committed while attempting the exam, the type-training program of the pilots has been temporarily stopped and they cannot fly for IndiGo.