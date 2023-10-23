By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Discover A Literary World: From Jane Austen to Jhumpa Lahiri; Check 25 Must-Read Books By Female Authors
Discover the top 25 books by female writers, famous for their creativity, vision, bravery, and influence on the literary world and beyond.
Literature has witnessed the roles of women evolving through the ages and their contribution to liberal arts cannot be taken for granted. Women’s writings convey a deep meaning as the struggles faced by them are hard to tell by the voice of male authors. Female authors such as Jane Austen and J.K. Rowling serve as inspirations to many women, motivating them to shatter the glass ceiling. These authors are admired for their vision, their fearlessness, their originality, and their impact on the literary world and beyond. As in most fields, women have played a significant role in the world of literature through their words of wisdom. From acclaimed works of fiction and poetry to eye-opening non-fiction, you will find all kinds of empowering books to read in this collection.
Trending Now
Books provide us with a constant source of comfort, particularly the wealth of great new novels, biographies, and essay collections by female writers. This collection of books will show you how women write in a sophisticated, insightful, and inventive way. The books by these authors will give an insight into a different world that you have never seen. Let’s take a look at the best of 25 books by famous women writers.
You may like to read
List of Books
- Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
- To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee
- Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling
- Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë
- Poet Warrior: A Memoir by Joy Harjo.
- Sultana’s Dream by Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain.
- Brides are Not for Burning by Dina Mehta.
- Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
- The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath
- Frankenstein by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley
- Wingless a novel by Anuradha Muralidharan
- Beloved by Toni Morrison
- The God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy
- The Inheritance Of Loss by Kiran Desai
- The Palace of Illusions by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
- Dark Things by Sukanya Venkatraghavan
- Interpreter of Maladies by Jhumpa Lahiri
- The Last Queen by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
- Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen
- The Awakening by Kate Chopin
- Emma by Jane Austen
- The Color Purple by Alice Walker
- The Age of Innocence by Edith Wharton
- Gone with the Wind by Margaret Mitchell
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.