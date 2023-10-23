Home

Education

Discover A Literary World: From Jane Austen to Jhumpa Lahiri; Check 25 Must-Read Books By Female Authors

Discover A Literary World: From Jane Austen to Jhumpa Lahiri; Check 25 Must-Read Books By Female Authors

Discover the top 25 books by female writers, famous for their creativity, vision, bravery, and influence on the literary world and beyond.

25 Must-Read Books By Female Authors

Literature has witnessed the roles of women evolving through the ages and their contribution to liberal arts cannot be taken for granted. Women’s writings convey a deep meaning as the struggles faced by them are hard to tell by the voice of male authors. Female authors such as Jane Austen and J.K. Rowling serve as inspirations to many women, motivating them to shatter the glass ceiling. These authors are admired for their vision, their fearlessness, their originality, and their impact on the literary world and beyond. As in most fields, women have played a significant role in the world of literature through their words of wisdom. From acclaimed works of fiction and poetry to eye-opening non-fiction, you will find all kinds of empowering books to read in this collection.

Trending Now

Books provide us with a constant source of comfort, particularly the wealth of great new novels, biographies, and essay collections by female writers. This collection of books will show you how women write in a sophisticated, insightful, and inventive way. The books by these authors will give an insight into a different world that you have never seen. Let’s take a look at the best of 25 books by famous women writers.

You may like to read

List of Books

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë

Poet Warrior: A Memoir by Joy Harjo.

Sultana’s Dream by Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain.

Brides are Not for Burning by Dina Mehta.

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath

Frankenstein by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley

Wingless a novel by Anuradha Muralidharan

Beloved by Toni Morrison

The God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy

The Inheritance Of Loss by Kiran Desai

The Palace of Illusions by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

Dark Things by Sukanya Venkatraghavan

Interpreter of Maladies by Jhumpa Lahiri

The Last Queen by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen

The Awakening by Kate Chopin

Emma by Jane Austen

The Color Purple by Alice Walker

The Age of Innocence by Edith Wharton

Gone with the Wind by Margaret Mitchell

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES