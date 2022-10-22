School Holidays Latest News Today: Starting from weekends to Diwali and then Bhai Dooj, schools will remain shut for the festivities in many states from next week. As Diwali is around the corner, different states have already declared holidays. Diwali will be celebrated on October 24 and several educational institutes have declared a three to four-day holiday for the festival. Check full list here.Also Read - Firecrackers Allowed In Delhi Metro? DMRC Adds 'Daler Mehndi' Twist To Answer Query | WATCH

Telangana

The Telangana government has announced that the state's holiday for Diwali will be on Monday, October 24 instead of October 25. The educational institutions across the state will also observe the holiday for Deepavali on Monday and will remain closed for the purpose. As per the change of holiday to Monday, Sunday and Monday will be holidays for students for two consecutive days in Telangana.

Tamil Nadu

Just like as last year, this time too there has been a demand from parents and students that all schools/colleges across Tamil Nadu should be given a holiday on Tuesday, next day to Diwali along with a holiday on Monday. Hence, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a holiday on 25th October as well. During this time, the people of the state go to their hometowns to celebrate this festival.

West Bengal

Apart from the students, the West Bengal employee, as per the NI Act (Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881), will get a total of 18 holidays this year. Even as they get 11 consecutive days off during Durga Puja, there was no holiday specified for Diwali. But the students from West Bengal will get a holiday on Kali Puja which is being observed on Diwali. Moreover, the students will also get a long weekend from Saturday to Monday to celebrate the festival.