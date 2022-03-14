New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that prescribing a minimum age limit for the selection of district judges is not contrary to the Constitution, as it relaxed the upper-age limit of 32 years for the Delhi Judicial Service Examination (DJSE) and 45 years for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination (DHJSE) for candidates who were eligible in 2020 and 2021. These candidates have become age-barred in the current year.Also Read - She Has External Male Genitalia: Man Seeks Divorce From Wife, Accuses Her of Cheating

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud, A.S. Bopanna, and Hima Kohli said the court will permit candidates eligible in 2020 and 2021, when they have not crossed the age of 32 years, to appear in the examinations this year as it upheld the Delhi High Court's decision allowing a minimum 35 years of age for candidates to apply for higher judicial service examination.

"We will also extend the same benefit for the ones who had not crossed the upper age limit of 45 years in 2020 and 2021 for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination this year," the bench added. It clarified that the age relaxation is given as a one-time measure against the backdrop of extraordinary circumstances due to COVID pandemic.

Delhi High Court’s decision questioned, SC clarifies

Several senior advocates including Siddharth Luthra, Anita Shenoy, and A.S. Chandhiok and others, on behalf of petitioners, questioned the Delhi High Court’s decision, prescribing the minimum age of 35 years to apply for the higher judicial services examinations.

The bench noted that Article 233(2) of Constitution, only prescribes a minimum eligibility for an advocate — at least seven years practice — for selection as a district judge, and does not impede the requirement of a minimum age requirement. The Constitution is silent in connection with the prescription of minimum age, and the high courts can decide on such a requirement, it added.

Top 5 points for this big story: