New Delhi: DMK leader MK Stalin has announced that his party is ready to pay for the educational expenditure of government schools students who will get admission in private medical colleges under the new 7.5 per cent reservation policy this year, a report by India Today said.

The party has also advocated banning NEET in Tamil Nadu if elected to power in the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had Wednesday said the 7.5 per cent reservation provided to government school students in medical education would ensure over 400 such seats for them this year, as against the mere six earlier.

The reservation would help government school students get 405 seats in its introductory 2020-21 academic year, he had said at the medical counselling, where he gave away orders to students who were beneficiaries of the new quota.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had earlier adopted a bill envisaging 7.5 per cent reservation in undergraduate medical courses to government school students who have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Governor Banwarilal Purohit had given his assent to the quota bill on October 30, a day after the government took the executive route and issued an order for implementing the quota from this year itself, amid pressure from political parties for its immediate enforcement.