DMRC Recruitment 2019: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released an official notification for registration for the recruitment in 1492 vacancies, including regular and contractual executive and non-executive posts. Interested candidates can apply for the available posts by visiting DMRC’s official website – delhimetrorail.com.

The last date to submit online applications to DMRC is January 13, 2020. The Delhi Metro recruitment notification was released in the employment on December 14.

The recruitment drive has been divided into 4 categories. There are 60 vacancies in regular executive posts, 929 in regular non-executive; 106 vacancies in contractual (2 years) executive posts and 398 in contractual non-executive ones. Once applied, the information related to the admit card will be given through email and SMS.

Follow the steps below to apply for DMRC Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DMRC, i.e., delhimetrorail.com

Step 2: Click on the flash link that reads ‘DMRC Recruitment 2019-20’

Step 3: The website will be directed to the careers page. Now, candidates have to select the particular post they are looking to apply for.

Step 4: Fill in all the required details such as personal credentials, educational qualification etc in the application form.

Step 5: On the next page. upload a scanned passport photo and scanned copy of the signature, along with any other required certificates.

Step 6: Now, pay the application fee through Bank Challan in any SBI branch. The fee has to be paid after 24 hours of generating the challan.

Step 7: Once the fee is submitted, apply for the acknowledgement receipt on DMRC’s website.

Step 8: DMRC servers will generate a final registration slip with your unique registration number, post applied and personal details. It is advisable to keep a copy of this slip with them for future reference.