DMRC Recruitment 2019: Aspirants looking for job opportunities at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), here comes a piece of good news for you. The DMRC will soon release a job notification of recruitment for nearly 1,492 vacancies. The job notification will be released for vacancies in the regular executive category, regular non-executive, contractual executive and contractual non-executive positions.

As per updates, the DMRC is going to publish a notification with the details of online registration forms on December 14, 2019 at 10 AM on its official website.

Those who are interested can access the website delhimetrorail.com/careers.aspx. They can also access an Employment Newspaper to get complete details of DMRC Recruitment 2019.

As per updates, the last date for online application for DMRC Recruitment 2019 is January 13, 2020. To get more updates, aspirants can log on to the official website of the DMRC.

The notification, which will be released soon, will have details such as vacancies, eligibility criteria, dates and more importantly the selection process.

A joint venture of government of India and the government of Delhi, DMRC is responsible for implementing mass rapid transit system for Delhi-NCR. It has at present over 14,500 staff strength.