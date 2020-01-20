Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020: Today is the last day to apply for several vacancies as announced by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) last year. Earlier, the last day to apply for these vacancies-1,492 in all-was January 13, which was later extended to January 20. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on delhimetrorail.com, which the official website of the DMRC.

The registration process for this recruitment drive began on December 14. The recruitment exam will have two papers. While Paper-1 will be of 1.5 hours in duration and have 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), Paper-2 will have 60 questions for 45 marks.

Steps to apply for Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official DMRC website delhimetrorail.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Careers’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘New Registration’ next to ‘DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019’

Step 4: Register and fill up the form with relevant details

Step 5: Upload documents and pay registration fees

Step 6: Save the application form and take a printout for future reference

Candidates should note that they can apply for more than one posts but in such a case, they will have to pay for every post applied. The registration fees for general category candidates along with those Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) is Rs 500.

For Scheduled Caste/Tribes (SC/ST) and PwD (Persons with Disabilities) categories, the application fees is Rs 250.

As per the official notification, those applying for Executive posts should not be more than 28 years of age as on December 1, 2019. However, for other posts, the maximum age limit is 28-30 years. There is also a relaxation in age limit for reserved category candidates as per government norms.