DMRC Recruitment Notification 2019: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday invited applicants for the 1492 vacant executive and non-executive posts on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, i.e., delhimetrorail.com. The last date to apply for the same is January 13, 2020.
Of the total 1492 vacant posts, 929 posts are for regular non-executive posts, 398 are for contractual mom executive posts, 105 contractual executive posts and 60 regular executive posts.
Check Educational Qualification Here:
- Engineers or candidates who have passed diploma in engineering can apply for the post.
- Candidates with a degree in architecture, law or BSc IT can also apply for the post.
- Work experience would be an added priority.
Here is the number of seats available for the respective DMRC posts:
Regular Executive – 60 Posts
Assistant Manager Electrical – 16
Assistant Manager/ Signal and Telecommunication – 9
Assistant Manager/ Civil – 12
Assistant Manager/ Operations – 9
Assistant Manager/ Architect – 3
Assistant Manager/ Traffic – 1
Assistant Manager/ Stores – 4
Assistant Manager/ Finance – 3
Assistant Manager/ Legal – 3
Regular Non-Executive – 929 Posts
Customer Relation Assistant – 386 Posts
Stenographer – 9
Junior Engineers (JE) Electrical – 26 Posts
JE Electronics – 66 Posts
JE Civil – 59
JE Environment – 8
JE Stores – 5
Office Assistant – 8
Maintainer / Electronic Mechanic – 144
Maintainer / Electrician – 101
Accounts Assistant – 48
Assistant Programmer – 23
Stores Assistant – 8
Fire Inspector – 7
Legal Assistant – 5
Assistant / CC – 4
Architect Assistant – 4
Contractual Non-Executive – 398 Posts
JE Electrical – 120
JE Electronics – 125
JE Civil – 139
Assistant Programmer – 1
Architect Assistant – 10
Asst / CC – 3
Contractual Executive – 105 Posts
Assistant Manager/ Electrical – 1
Assistant Manager/ Signal and Telecommunication – 17
Assistant Manager/ IT – 7
Assistant Manager/ Civil – 73
Assistant Manager/ Finance – 8