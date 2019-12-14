DMRC Recruitment Notification 2019: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday invited applicants for the 1492 vacant executive and non-executive posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, i.e., delhimetrorail.com. The last date to apply for the same is January 13, 2020.

Of the total 1492 vacant posts, 929 posts are for regular non-executive posts, 398 are for contractual mom executive posts, 105 contractual executive posts and 60 regular executive posts.

Check Educational Qualification Here:

Engineers or candidates who have passed diploma in engineering can apply for the post.

Candidates with a degree in architecture, law or BSc IT can also apply for the post.

Work experience would be an added priority.

Here is the number of seats available for the respective DMRC posts:

Regular Executive – 60 Posts

Assistant Manager Electrical – 16

Assistant Manager/ Signal and Telecommunication – 9

Assistant Manager/ Civil – 12

Assistant Manager/ Operations – 9

Assistant Manager/ Architect – 3

Assistant Manager/ Traffic – 1

Assistant Manager/ Stores – 4

Assistant Manager/ Finance – 3

Assistant Manager/ Legal – 3

Regular Non-Executive – 929 Posts

Customer Relation Assistant – 386 Posts

Stenographer – 9

Junior Engineers (JE) Electrical – 26 Posts

JE Electronics – 66 Posts

JE Civil – 59

JE Environment – 8

JE Stores – 5

Office Assistant – 8

Maintainer / Electronic Mechanic – 144

Maintainer / Electrician – 101

Accounts Assistant – 48

Assistant Programmer – 23

Stores Assistant – 8

Fire Inspector – 7

Legal Assistant – 5

Assistant / CC – 4

Architect Assistant – 4

Contractual Non-Executive – 398 Posts

JE Electrical – 120

JE Electronics – 125

JE Civil – 139

Assistant Programmer – 1

Architect Assistant – 10

Asst / CC – 3

Contractual Executive – 105 Posts

Assistant Manager/ Electrical – 1

Assistant Manager/ Signal and Telecommunication – 17

Assistant Manager/ IT – 7

Assistant Manager/ Civil – 73

Assistant Manager/ Finance – 8