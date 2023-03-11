Home

Education

NBEMS DNB PDCET 2023 Registration Underway; Apply Before March 30 at nbe.edu.in

NBEMS DNB PDCET 2023 Registration: The Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2023) application process is underway. Students who want to register and apply for the entrance examination can apply online by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. This year, the DNB PDCET 2023 examination will be conducted on April 30. The last date for submission of the online application form is March 30.

DNB-PDCET (Post Diploma CET) is conducted as a single window entrance examination for admission to Post Diploma DNB Broad specialty Courses. One can check the important dates, eligibility and other details here.

DNB PDCET 2023 Registration: Check Important Dates Here

Online Submission of Applications: March 10, 2023 (3 PM Onwards) to March 30, 2023 (Till 11:55PM)

Edit Window for All Payment Success Applications: April 3 2023 to April 5, 2023

Final and Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images: April 10, 2023 to April 12, 2023

Issue of Admit Card: April 18, 2023

Examination Date: April 23, 2023

Declaration of Result: 22nd May 2023

Cut-off date for qualifying the final examination of PG Medical Diploma qualification towards eligibility for DNBPDCET 2023: February 28, 2023

DNB PDCET 2023 Application Correction Window – Know Date And Time

Candidates will be given an opportunity to edit their application form between April 3, 2023, to April 5, 2023. No new applications can be registered or payment can be made during the edit window. Any information/document can be changed/corrected during the edit window except for the name, test city, nationality, mobile number, and email ID.

DNB PDCET 2023 Examination Fee

Rs. 5000/-

Fee can not be deposited through any mode other than the payment gateway available while submitting online application form submission.

DNB PDCET 2023 Eligibility Criteria

As per the Information Bulletin, Candidates who have passed the final examination leading to the award of Post Graduate Diploma from Indian Universities which are duly recognized as per provisions of the NMC Act 2019 and the repealed Indian Medical Council Act 1956 can apply for the DNBPDCET 2023 in the same Broad specialty through online application system at website https://nbe.edu.in or https:// natboard.edu.in. For more info, refer to the brochure shared below.

DNB PDCET 2023 Information Bulletin – Direct Link

DNB PDCET 2023 Application Form – Direct Link

DNB PDCET Application Form 2023: Know How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in .

and nbe.edu.in On the homepage, Click on DNB PDCET 2023 link.

For new users, click on the ‘New Registration’ link and enter basic details.

Now, log in again using the generated application number and password.

Fill out the application form by entering personal, and academic qualification details.

Upload the scanned documents.

Pay an examination fee and submit the application form.

Download the DNB PDCET application form for future reference.

The examination will be a multiple choice questions test delivered using computers network (CBT) as per scheme prescribed. For any query, please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 022 – 61087595/011- 45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.

