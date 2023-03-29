Home

Education

NBEMS DNB PDCET 2023 Registration Closing Tomorrow; Correction Window Begins April 3

DNB PDCET 2023 Registration: Candidates who have successfully submitted their payment for the application during the application submission window will only be allowed to edit their applications from April 3, 2023, to April 5, 2023.

NBEMS DNB PDCET 2023 Registration Closing Tomorrow.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NBEMS DNB PDCET 2023 Registration Last Date: The The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will end the registration process for the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2023) tomorrow, March 30, 2023. Students who want to register and apply for the entrance examination can apply online by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. This year, the DNB PDCET 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on April 30. Check details here.

DNB PDCET Application Correction Window

Candidates who have successfully submitted their payment for the application during the application submission window will only be allowed to edit their applications from April 3, 2023, to April 5, 2023. No new application can be registered or payment can be made during the edit window. Any information/document can be changed/corrected during the edit window except for Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number, and Email ID.

DNB PDCET Admit Card 2023

Admit Cards for DNB-PDCET 2023 shall be available to download at NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in from

April 18, 2023, onwards. Candidates found ineligible before the conduct of the examination shall not be issued admit cards.

DNB PDCET Result 2023

NBEMS will declare the DNB PDCET 2023 result on May 22, 2023. DNB-PDCET is a ranking examination and a merit list will be generated for all appeared candidates specialty-wise. There will be no minimum qualifying criteria either in percentiles or in the percentage of marks in the exam.

DNB PDCET 2023 Application Form – Direct Link

NBEMS DNB PDCET 2023 Registration Date – Highlights

Online Submission of Applications: 10th March 2023 (3 PM Onwards) to 30th March 2023 (Till 11:55PM)

Edit Window for All Payment Success Applications: 3rd April 2023 to 5th April 2023

Final and Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images: 10th April 2023 to 12th April 2023

Issue of Admit Card: 18th April 2023

Examination Date: 23rd April 2023

DNB PDCET Application Form 2023: Know How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in .

and nbe.edu.in On the homepage, Click on DNB PDCET 2023 link.

For new users, click on the ‘New Registration’ link and enter basic details.

Now, log in again using the generated application number and password.

Fill out the application form by entering personal, and academic qualification details.

Upload the scanned documents.

Pay an examination fee and submit the application form.

Download the DNB PDCET application form for future reference.

For any query, please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 022 – 61087595/011- 45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.

For any query, please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 022 – 61087595/011- 45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.