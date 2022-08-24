DNB PDCET 2022 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) is likely to declare the result for the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2022 today, August 24, 2022. Once announced, registered candidates can download DNB PDCET Scorecard by visiting the official website, nbe.edu.in. DNB-PDCET is the ranking examination for admission to various Post Diploma DNB courses. NBEMS offers Post Diploma DNB courses in 14 broad specialty subjects.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 37 Posts at upsconline.nic.in; Check Last Date Here

As per the earlier schedule, the entrance examination was held on July 24, 2022. The examination was held in computer-based mode. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result.

How to Download DNB PDCET 2022 Result?

Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations ( NBE ) at nbe.edu.in.

) at On the homepage, click on the “ DNB PDCET 2022″ result link.

result link. Look for the link that reads, “ DNB PDCET 2022 Result.”

Enter the login credentials.

Your DNB PDCET 2022 Result will be released on the screen.

will be released on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE).