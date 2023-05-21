Home

DNB PDCET Result 2023 Tomorrow at nbe.edu.in; Tie-Breaking Rule, How to Check Merit List

DNB PDCET Result 2023: Candidates can download NBEMS DNB PDCET Result 2023 by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

DNB PDCET Result 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will declare the result for the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET 2023) tomorrow, May 22, 2023. Students who have appeared for the entrance examination can download NBEMS DNB PDCET Result 2023 by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. DNB-PDCET is a ranking examination and merit list will be generated for all appeared candidates specialty-wise.

There will be no minimum qualifying criteria either in percentiles or in percentage of marks in the exam. Candidates can download their score card from the NBEMS website using their login credentials. There shall be NO re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling of responses marked by the candidates. “Requests/Queries for re-evaluation/retotaling shall not be entertained,” reads NBEMS statement in the information brochure.

DNB PDCET Exam Date 2023

This year, the DNB PDCET 2023 examination was held on April 23. Check step by step guide to download the NBEMS DNB PDCET Result 2023 and DNB PDCET Scorecard.

How to Download NBEMS DNB PDCET Result 2023?

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download the NBEMS DNB PDCET Result 2023.” Enter the login details and click on the submit option. Your NBEMS DNB PDCET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download the DNB PDCET application form for future reference.

NBEMS DNB PDCET Result 2023: Check Tie-Breaking Criteria

In the event of two or more candidates obtaining same score, the merit position shall be determined using following tie breaker criteria in descending order.

Candidate having greater number of correct responses in the question paper will be placed at a better merit position. Candidate having lesser number of negative responses in the question paper will be placed at a better merit position. Older candidate will be placed at better merit position.

NBEMS DNB PDCET Counselling Details

Candidates are required to use the same Email ID for counseling Registration Form of the designated counseling authority as used in NBEMS DNB-PDCET 2023 Application Form. Candidates who have secured a merit position in the DNB Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (DNB-PDCET) 2023 conducted by NBEMS and fulfill the eligibility criteria for admission to DNB (Post Diploma) courses (2023 admission session) at various NBEMS accredited Medical Colleges/ Institutions/ Hospitals in India shall participate in the counseling for allocation of seats purely on merit cum choice basis.

