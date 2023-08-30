Home

Education

Don’t Punish Students For Sporting Rakhi, Tilak, Mehendi During Raksha Bandhan: NCPCR To Schools

The NCPCR noted that schools often punish students from wearing Rakhis and Tilaks during religious festivals such as Raksha Bandhan.

New Delhi: Do not punish students for wearing a Rakhi, Tilak or Mehendi inside school premises during the Raksha Bandhan festival, child rights panel NCPCR has urged schools across all states and Union Territories in the country.

“Over the years, it has been observed by the Commission through various news reports that children are subject to harassment and discrimination by the school teachers and other staff on account of celebration of festivals,” the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote in an official letter addressed to Principal Secretaries of School Education Department of all states and UTs across the country.

“It has been noticed that schools do not allow children to wear rakhi or tilak or mehandi in schools during the festival of Raksha Bandhan and subject them to harassment, both physical and mental,” the NCPCR further said in the letter while also pointing out that Section 17 of the RTE Act, 2009 prohibits corporal punishment in schools.

“It may be noted that corporal punishment is prohibited in schools under Section 17 of the RTE Act, 2009,” the NCPCR said.

“Therefore, it is requested to issue necessary directions to the concerned authorities and ensure that schools do not observe any such practice that may expose children to corporal punishment or discrimination,” said the top child rights body.

(With PTI inputs)

