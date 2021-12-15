DPT Recruitment 2021: Deendayal Port Trust has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for Apprentices posts in various trades. A total of 116 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive issued by Deendayal Port Trust. Those who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the same on the official website of Deendayal Port Trust, deendayalport.gov.in. on or before 31 December 2021.Also Read - JIPMER Recruitment 2021: Apply For Group B, Group C Posts on jipmer.edu.in by Jan 5 | Direct Link Available Here

Trade Apprenticeship

Fitter: 04

Draughtsman (Civil): 04

Mechanic Diesel: 04

Electrician: 05

Computer Operator/Programming Assistant: 16

Wireman: 05

Turner: 03

Welder(Gas & Electric): 03

Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Mechanic: 02

Secretarial Assistant: 15

Apprenticeship for Diploma Engineering disciplines

Mechanical Engineering: 08

Electrical Engineering: 08

Civil Engineering: 08

Electronics / Computer Science / Information Technology: 04

Apprenticeship for Degree Engineering disciplines

Mechanical Engineering: 08

Electrical Engineering: 08

Civil Engineering: 08

Electronics / Computer Science / Information Technology: 04

DPT Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Trade Apprenticeship: The candidates should have passed the respective trade test from ITI on or after 2018 onwards.

Secretarial Assistant: The candidates should have passed the final examination of Graduation Degree (B.A. / B.Sc. / B.Com.) on regular basis on or after 2018 onwards.

Apprenticeship for Diploma Engineering disciplines: The candidates should have passed the final examination of Diploma in Engineering in respective trade (on regular basis) on or after 2018 onwards.

Apprenticeship for Degree Engineering disciplines: The candidates should have passed the final examination of Degree in Engineering in respective trade (on regular basis) on or after 2018 onwards.

To know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Deendayal Port Trust.

Click Here: DPT Recruitment Detailed Notification