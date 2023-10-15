Home

Success Story: What Happened When Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Failed An Exam? Read About Inspirational Journey Of ‘Missile Man of India’

October 15 is Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday and on his birth anniversary, let us revisit his biggest success story, when he failed an important competitive examination. What happened next, know here..

When Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Failed To Get Through Air Force But Still Became A Pilot

New Delhi: October 15 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of renowned scientist, author, educationist and former President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam who was born on this date in the year 1931. To commemorate the Former President of India’s birth anniversary, October 15 is celebrated as World Students’ Day each year. On Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s birthday, know about an inspirational journey of his life, a success story that is sure to motivate you. This is from the time when Kalam was just 23 years old and had failed to achieve his long-awaited dream of becoming a pilot, because he failed to get selected in the Air Force. Why was Dr APJ Abdul Kalam not selected for Air Force, how did he react to this failure and how did he achieve his dream, irrespective of his initial failure..

When Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Failed An Important Exam..

As mentioned earlier, this is from the time when Dr APJ Abdul Kalam wanted to get through Air Force to fulfil his dream of becoming a pilot. The scientist had once shared that he studied Aeronautical Engineering after which he went to Air Force but failed the exam and did not get selected. He had mentioned that there were a total of ten students, he had secured the last position and since the academy only had nine seats, he was denied admission. But, this did not stop him from achieving his dream, this is what he did next…

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s Success Story: A Source Of Inspiration

He explains that even though he failed the Air Force exam, he did not give up on his dream. After becoming the President of India, he became the Supreme Commander and then went to the Chief of Air Staff and mentioned to him that he wants to learn how to fly. To this, the Chief said he will give training and then after being trained for six months, Dr Kalam flew the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, a twinjet multirole air superiority fighter, developed by Sukhoi of Russia and built under the license by India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Dr Kalam’s Success Story is an example of how we must never give up on our dreams and always wait for the right opportunity and also grab it on time. If we have the will, we will be able to achieve whatever we want, irrespective of our age and financial conditions. The will power, self-confidence and the excitement to learn is all that we need to fulfil our dreams.

