Home

Education

Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi Admission Through CUET 2023: Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi Admission Through CUET 2023: Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi Admission Through CUET 2023: All candidates who are willing to study at Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi have to register for Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) - 2023 at cuet.samarth.ac.in and aud.ac.in.

Dr B.R. Ambedkar University Admission 2023 Through CUET: Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi, a State University, has started the registration process for the undergraduate (UG) program for the academic year 2023-24. At Present, the University is offering 18 Undergraduate(UG) programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2023) scores. All candidates who are willing to study at Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi have to register for Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) – 2023 at cuet.samarth.ac.in and aud.ac.in.

“Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi has joined the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to be conducted byNational Testing Agency. The CUET will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission,” reads the official notification.

You may like to read

Dr B.R. Ambedkar UG Admission 2023 Through CUET

Courses offered to NTA (National Testing Agency) for Conducting Entrance Test through CUET are as follows.

Bachelor Of Business Administration (BBA)

Bachelor of Vocation (Tourism And Hospitality)

Bachelor of Vocation (RETAIL MANAGEMENT)

Bachelor of Vocation ( EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTRE MANAGEMENT AND ENTERPRENEURSHIP)

Bachelor of Vocation (ACCOUNTING AND FINANCE)

Bachelor Of Arts (Sustainable Urbanism)

Bachelor Of Arts (Law And Politics)

Bachelor Of Arts (Global Studies)

Bachelor Of Arts (Social Sciences)

Bachelor Of Arts (Honours) History

Bachelor Of Arts (Honours) Psychology

Bachelor Of Arts (Honours) Social Sciences And Humanities

Bachelor Of Arts (Honours) Political Science

Bachelor Of Arts (Honours) Sociology

Bachelor Of Arts (Honours) Economics

Bachelor Of Arts (Honours) English

Bachelor Of Arts (Honours) Hindi

Bachelor Of Arts (Honours) Mathematics

Applicants will be admitted to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi on the basis of eligibility criteria available at

university website. The last date to submit the CUET UG Application form is March 31, 2023.

Dr B.R. Ambedkar UG Admission 2023 Through CUET: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Bachelor Of Business Administration (BBA): Candidates must appear in [CUET(UG)] – 2023. Applicants need to have passed the class XII examination with at least 50% marks from CBSE/DBSE or any recognised Board. (Relaxation of 5% marks for SC/ST/PwBD/Delhi-OBC(NCL)/Defence/Kashmiri Migrant). Merit will be calculated by considering the [CUET(UG)] – 2023 SCORE obtained in the combination of sections (Domain/ General/Language) mapped to the programme.

Candidates must appear in [CUET(UG)] – 2023. Applicants need to have passed the class XII examination with at least 50% marks from CBSE/DBSE or any recognised Board. (Relaxation of 5% marks for SC/ST/PwBD/Delhi-OBC(NCL)/Defence/Kashmiri Migrant). Merit will be calculated by considering the [CUET(UG)] – 2023 SCORE obtained in the combination of sections (Domain/ General/Language) mapped to the programme. Bachelor of Vocation (Tourism And Hospitality): Candidates must appear in [CUET(UG)] – 2023. Applicants need to have passed the class XII examination from CBSE/DBSE or any recognised Board. Merit will be calculated by considering the [CUET(UG)] – 2023 SCORE obtained in Section III.

Candidates must appear in [CUET(UG)] – 2023. Applicants need to have passed the class XII examination from CBSE/DBSE or any recognised Board. Merit will be calculated by considering the [CUET(UG)] – 2023 SCORE obtained in Section III. Bachelor Of Arts (Sustainable Urbanism): Candidates must appear in [CUET(UG)] – 2023. Applicants need to have passed the class XII examination with at least 50% marks from CBSE/DBSE or any recognised Board. (Relaxation of 5% marks for SC/ST/PwBD/Delhi-OBC(NCL)/Defence/Kashmiri Migrant). Merit will be calculated by considering the [CUET(UG)] – 2023 SCORE obtained in Section III.

Candidates must appear in [CUET(UG)] – 2023. Applicants need to have passed the class XII examination with at least 50% marks from CBSE/DBSE or any recognised Board. (Relaxation of 5% marks for SC/ST/PwBD/Delhi-OBC(NCL)/Defence/Kashmiri Migrant). Merit will be calculated by considering the [CUET(UG)] – 2023 SCORE obtained in Section III. Bachelor Of Arts (Honours) English: Candidates must appear in [CUET(UG)] – 2023. Applicants need to have passed the class XII examination with at least 50% marks from CBSE/DBSE or any recognised Board with at least 65% marks in English. (Relaxation of 5% marks for SC/ST/PwBD/Delhi-OBC(NCL)/Defence/Kashmiri Migrant). Merit will be calculated by considering the [CUET(UG)] – 2023 SCORE obtained in the combination of sections (Domain/ General/Language) mapped to the programme. For more details, Students are advised to follow the university websites for more details and updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.