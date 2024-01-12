Home

Dr Saroj Chooramani Gopal: 79-Year-Old Padma Shri Recipient is Back in Classroom| Read Her Inspiration Story

Success Story: There is no age for learning and the story of Dr Saroj Chooramani Gopal, the first Indian woman with a super speciality in paediatric surgery, exemplifies this truth in a truly inspiring manner. To Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal, her motivation to enroll in PhD at IIT Kanpur is just a prove that age is merely a numerical figure. At the age of 79, Dr Gopal has returned to the classroom with a renewed sense of purpose and motivation. With dedication and a new resolution for 2024, She officially commenced her journey toward a PhD at IIT Kanpur, one of the best public institute of technology. As per an IndianExpress report, her research, now centered in IIT Kanpur’s Biological Sciences and Bioengineering Department, aims to explore the potential of using stem cells derived from either bone marrow or abdominal lining can help in the regeneration of damaged spinal nerves. This groundbreaking work has the potential to aid individuals with spinal injuries or vertebral damage in reclaiming their mobility.

Throughout her long distinguished career, Dr. Gopal has been at the forefront of advancements in pediatric surgery. Her contributions include the development of innovative techniques and the creation of cost-effective solutions to ensure accessibility for the poor. Notable among her innovations are a novel stent designed for hydrocephalus (the accumulation of fluid in the brain) and a budget-friendly humidifier tailored for infants. As per an IndianExpress report, she has received Padma Shri – the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India. Not only this, but she has received the country’s highest recognition for physicians, the Dr BC Roy Award.

Dr Saroj Chooramani Gopal – Her Educational Journey

Born on 25 July 1944, in the pilgrim city of Mathura, Dr Gopal’s fascination with regenerative medicine was sparked during her postgraduate studies at Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra.“I remember this baby born with a condition called meningomyelocele — a condition where the spinal cord of the baby is damaged at the time of birth. It was clear to us that the baby would not be able to walk or control bowel movements. When I asked my senior what we could do for the child, he said there was absolutely nothing that could be done. I was determined then to find a way out for children like that,” Gopal was quoted as saying to Indianexpress.

However, in India, an age-old saying holds that doctors are second only to god on this earth. Recognizing the timeless importance of doctors, Gopal continued to work hard and pursued medical training. It was in 1973, she completed her super-specialisation in paediatric surgery from AIIMS Delhi. As per an IndianExpress report, she became the first person to complete an MCh (super specialisation) in paediatric surgery.

After completing her MCh(super specialisation), she assumed a position as a lecturer (equivalent to assistant professor) at Banaras Hindu University’s Faculty of Medicine. In 2008, she retired as Medical Superintendent and Dean.

