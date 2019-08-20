Chennai: The draft new National Education Policy which seeks to change the class 10 and class 12 board exams to semester exams and implement the ‘three-language formula‘ has received huge opposition from many teachers in Tamil Nadu, stated a report. As per the draft policy, students will be granted two chances to attempt the board examinations during any time of their school year from class 9 to class 12.

Notably, the draft education policy was translated into Tamil and was released on the official website of Tamil Nadu State Council for Educational Research and Training (TNSCERT). The school education department translated the draft policy in order to widen the participation of teachers. Subsequently, over 1000 teachers from across Tamil Nadu provided their feedback on the policy.

A report by Times of India quoted sources as saying, “We have received suggestions and feedbacks both online and offline mode. Many teachers have given their objections to three-language formula and changing class 10 and 12 board exams.” The provisions of the draft education policy faced also faced backlash from some activists who vehemently opposed the change in the exam patterns of class 10 and 12 board exams. As per the report, a teacher stated that the new policy would require additional teachers who will have to teach extra subjects which need more books to be printed and more exams and called the exam pattern a ‘chaos’.

Earlier, the political parties in Tamil Nadu including the DMK strongly opposed the three language formula’s continuation proposed in the draft National Education Policy. They claimed that the policy seeks to impose the Hindi language in the curriculum and wanted it junked. The Union HRD ministry which had revised the draft policy that made Hindi a compulsory subject in non-Hindi speaking states is yet to revise the proposed three-language formula.