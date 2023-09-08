DRDO ADA Recruitment 2023: All About The Application Process

Home

Education

DRDO ADA Recruitment 2023: Deadline To Apply For Project Engineer Posts Ends Today At ada.gov.in

Applicants will be shortlisted for the DRDO Project Engineer post on the basis of their application, the online preliminary interview, and the final physical interview.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) which comes under the Department of Defence Research and Development (DRDO) will accept online applications for the recruitment of Project Engineers only till today, September 8. Candidates can apply for the latest vacancies on the official website of The Aeronautical Development Agency at ada.gov.in. The latest recruitment drive by DRDO aims to fill a total of 53 Project Engineer positions on a Defined Tenure Basis in various disciplines including Design, Development, Testing, and Evaluation of various Systems/Sub‐systems for the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

A total of 40 vacancies are available for the Project Engineer-I (Level PE 1), while 9 opportunities have opened for the Project Engineer-II (Level PE 2). The remaining 4 jobs are for the post of Project Engineer-III (Level PE 3).

Candidates can check out the official notification for DRDO ADA Recruitment 2023 at

Selection Process For DRDO ADA Recruitment 2023

Candidates will be selected for the Project Engineers position at DRDO on the basis of their application, the online preliminary interview, and the final physical interview.

How To Apply for DRDO ADA Vacancies

Candidates who want to apply for the DRDO ADA recruitment 2023 can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website of the Aeronautical Development Agency at ada.gov.in.

Step 2

As you reach the homepage, click on the recruitment tab.

Step 3

Select Advertisement Number 123 and click on the application link.

Step 4

Next, register on the DRDO candidate portal and login using your credentials.

Step 5

After that, fill out the application form.

Step 6

Upload the scanned copies of the required documents as mentioned in the form, and hit the ‘submit’ button.

Step 7

Do not forget to download the application form, and take a printout for future reference.

Aspirants can also apply directly for the DRDO ADA recruitment 2023 by clicking on – https://rac.gov.in/drdo/public/login

Candidates are advised to confirm the eligibility criteria, tenure of the job, Salary, and other crucial details before applying.

To learn more about the vacancy, candidates can check out the official website of the Aeronautical Development Agency at – https://www.ada.gov.in.

