DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2019: The online registration process for the recruitment for the Admin and Allied cadre of the Defence and Research Development Organisation (DRDO) will close at 5 PM on October 15. Those who are interested, but are yet to apply, can do so on ceptam09.com, which is the official website of the DRDO.

A total of 224 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

Steps to apply for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment Exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website ceptam09.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Register Now’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the required information, create a registration id and go back

Step 4: Enter your credentials and log in

Step 5: Next, the application form will appear on the screen; fill it

Step 6: Upload all the required documents

Step 7: Download the application form and take a printout for future use

Besides, this, the candidates also have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, women aspirants, SC/ST/PWD/ESM category candidates are exempted from this.

To apply for the exam, candidates should be between 18-27 years old. They also should have passed class 10th and 12th to be eligible for the recruitment process. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Computer-based Test (CBT), followed by trade/skill fitness test and capability test.

The exam will be held in 43 cities across the country. The minimum qualifying marks are 40% for general candidates and 35% for SC/ST category candidates.