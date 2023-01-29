Top Recommended Stories
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply For 21 Posts at drdo.gov.in; Check Stipend Here
DRDO Recruitment 2023: Candidates who have already undergone apprenticeship training in any institute/organisation are not eligible.
DRDO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Defence Scientific Information & Documentation Centre (DESIDOC) under the aegis of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, has released a recruitment notification. As per the PDF, applications are invited for 21 Apprentices in Library & Information Science disciplines. The last date to apply is 21 days from the date of advertisement in Employment News.
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here
- The last date to apply is 21 days from the date of advertisement in Employment News.
DRDO Apprentice Vacancy Details
- Library & Information Science: 21 posts
DRDO Apprentice Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here
- Library & Information Science: Degree in Library & Information Science from recognized University/Institute.
- Library & Information Science: Diploma in Library Science (Two Years) from recognized University/Institute
DRDO Apprentice Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on interview basis after shortlisted on the merit basis (percentage/marks of essential qualification). Candidates who have already undergone apprenticeship training in any institute/organisation are not
eligible. The candidates who have passed out in 2021 and 2022 are eligible. A certificate in this regard may be furnished. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification shared below.
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF
DRDO Apprentice Salary
|Serial
|Subject
|Essential Qualification
|Stipend Rate
Rs. (Per month)
|Library & Information
Science
No. of Vacancies-21
|1. Degree in Library & Information Science
from recognized University/Institute
|9000/-
|Library & Information
Science
No. of Vacancies-21
|2. Diploma in Library Science (Two Years)
from recognized University/Institute
|8000/-
How to Apply Offline?
Candidates are required to download the application form and after filling the application form along with the required documents (in pdf format) send via email/by post to the following address.
Email address:- hrd.desidoc@gov.in
Postal address:- Government of India, Ministry of Defence The Director DESIDOC, Metcalfe house, Civil Line Delhi-110054.
