New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation has declared the DRDO CEPTAM 09 A&A result 2019 for Tier 2 exam. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website drdo.gov.in. The DRDO CEPTAM 09 A&A result 2019 for Tier 2 exam is provisional. Also Read - Watch: India Successfully Test-fires Medium Range Surface-to air Missile Off Odisha Coast

To recall, the online application process for DRDO CEPTAM was started on September 21, 2019, and ended on October 15, 2019. The exam is being held to recruit 224 vacant posts under Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre. Also Read - Boost For Defence Sector: Air Force to Get 6 New Surveillance Planes For China, Pakistan Borders

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - India Test-Fires Land-Attack Version of BrahMos Missile Near Andaman And Nicobar Island: Report

Step 1: Visit Defence Research and Development Organisation website – drdo.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the CEPTAM Advertisement link flashed on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link, “Click here for the final result after Tier-II (Trade/Skill Test/Physical Fitness and Capability Test) New”.

Step 4: Check the position for which you have applied.

Step 5: Enter the name of the post you have applied for, application number and date of birth.

Step 6: Enter the captcha for the security purpose.

CLICK HERE FOR Results

Step 7: You will be able to check the DRDO CEPTAM 09 A&A result 2019 for Tier 2.

Step 8: Download and also take a print of the result for future reference.

The candidates will be able to check Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing), Admin Assistant’ A’ (English Typing), Admin Assistant’ A’ (Hindi Typing)’, Store Assistant’ A’ (English Typing), Store Assistant’ A’ (Hindi Typing)’, Security Assistant’ A’, Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade III) and vehicle Operator ‘A’ posts soon on the official website.