DRDO CEPTAM admit card 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) has released admit cards for tier one exam for Admin and Allied cadre recruitment. Candidates can download their admit cards from drdo.gov.in, which is the official website of the DRDO.

Notably, the last date to download the admit card is November 23 after which the download link will be disabled.

Steps to download DRDO CEPTAM admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official DRDO website, drdo.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under ‘Message Board’, click on ‘DRDO Recruitment (CEPTAM Notice Board’

Step 3: On the next page, click on the link to download A&A admit card and then press ‘Yes’

Step 4: Use your credentials to login and download your admit card

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use

Alt

A total of 224 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The tier one exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) and will have objective type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). It will be conducted in both Hindi and English. Those who are successful in the CBT will qualify for tier two exam.

The DRDO Admin and Allied cadre recruitment exam will be conducted between November 17-23. The online application process for the exam was held between September 21.-0ctober 15.