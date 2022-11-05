DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1061 Posts From Nov 7 at drdo.gov.in. Check Details HERE

DRDO CEPTAM 10/A&A Recruitment 2022 at drdo.gov.in: Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management(DRDO-CEPTAM) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing) and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at www.drdo.gov.in. The registration process will begin from November 07.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1061 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is December 07. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

DRDO CEPTAM 10/A&A Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Crucial Date of Eligibility: 07th December 2022

Opening Date For Online Application: 07th November 2022, Time: 1000 Hrs

Closing Date For Submission of Application: 07th December 2022, Time: 1700 Hrs

Tentative Date of Tier-I Exam (CBT): To be Announced on DRDO website

DRDO CEPTAM 10/A&A Vacancy 2022

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Junior Translation Officer (JTO): 33 posts

Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing): 215 posts

Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing): 123 posts

Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing): 250 posts

Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing): 12 posts

Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing): 134 posts

Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing): 04 posts

Security Assistant ‘A’: 41 posts

Vehicle Operator ‘A’: 145 posts

Fire Engine Driver ‘A’: 08 posts

Fireman: 86 posts

DRDO CEPTAM 10/A&A Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Educational Qualification Here

Junior Translation Officer (JTO): Master’s degree of a recognized university in English/Hindi with Hindi/English as compulsory/elective subject at the degree level OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject with Hindi as the medium of instruction and examination with English as a compulsory subject at degree level OR Bachelor’s degree with Hindi and English as main subjects or either of the two as medium of examination and other as a main subject plus recognized Diploma or Certificate Course in translation from Hindi and English and vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi English and vice versa in Central or State Government offices, including Government of India Undertakings.

Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing): Bachelor's degree of a recognised University.

DRDO CEPTAM 10/A&A Selection Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below:

DRDO CEPTAM 10/A&A Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

HOW TO APPLY FOR DRDO CEPTAM 10/A&A Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before December 07, 2022, through the official website —drdo.gov.in. For more details, check the official notification shared above.