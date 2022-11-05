DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1061 Posts From Nov 7 at drdo.gov.in. Check Details HERE
DRDO CEPTAM 10/A&A Recruitment 2022 at drdo.gov.in: Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management(DRDO-CEPTAM) is hiring. Check details at drdo.gov.in.
DRDO CEPTAM 10/A&A Recruitment 2022 at drdo.gov.in: Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management(DRDO-CEPTAM) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing) and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at www.drdo.gov.in. The registration process will begin from November 07.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1061 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is December 07. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.
DRDO CEPTAM 10/A&A Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
- Crucial Date of Eligibility: 07th December 2022
- Opening Date For Online Application: 07th November 2022, Time: 1000 Hrs
- Closing Date For Submission of Application: 07th December 2022, Time: 1700 Hrs
- Tentative Date of Tier-I Exam (CBT): To be Announced on DRDO website
DRDO CEPTAM 10/A&A Vacancy 2022
Name of the post and number of vacancy
- Junior Translation Officer (JTO): 33 posts
- Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing): 215 posts
- Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing): 123 posts
- Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing): 250 posts
- Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing): 12 posts
- Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing): 134 posts
- Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing): 04 posts
- Security Assistant ‘A’: 41 posts
- Vehicle Operator ‘A’: 145 posts
- Fire Engine Driver ‘A’: 08 posts
- Fireman: 86 posts
DRDO CEPTAM 10/A&A Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Educational Qualification Here
- Junior Translation Officer (JTO): Master’s degree of a recognized university in English/Hindi with Hindi/English as compulsory/elective subject at the degree level OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject with Hindi as the medium of instruction and examination with English as a compulsory subject at degree level OR Bachelor’s degree with Hindi and English as main subjects or either of the two as medium of examination and other as a main subject plus recognized Diploma or Certificate Course in translation from Hindi and English and vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi English and vice versa in Central or State Government offices, including Government of India Undertakings.
- Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing): Bachelor’s degree of a recognised University.
DRDO CEPTAM 10/A&A Selection Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below:
DRDO CEPTAM 10/A&A Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.
HOW TO APPLY FOR DRDO CEPTAM 10/A&A Jobs?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before December 07, 2022, through the official website —drdo.gov.in. For more details, check the official notification shared above.
