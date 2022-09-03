DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Recruitment 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management, (DRDO-CEPTAM) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website drdo.gov.in from today September 03, 2022. A total of 1901 vacant posts will be filled in the organization through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, application link and other details here.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Objection Window Opens at jeeadv.ac.in. Check Details Here

DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Registration Dates

Crucial Date of Eligibility: 23rd September 2022

Opening date for online application: 03 rd September 2022, Time: 1000 Hrs

Closing date for submission of application: 23 rd September 2022, Time: 1700 Hrs

Tentative Date of Tier-I Exam(CBT) TO BE ANNOUNCED ON DRDO WEBSITE

DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Vacancy Details

Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B): 1075 Posts

Technician-A (Tech-A): 826 Posts

DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Salary

Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B): Pay matrix Level-6 (Rs 35400-112400) as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix and other benefits/allowances as per extant Govt. of India rules Technician-A (Tech-A): Pay Matrix Level-2 (₹ 19900-63200) as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix and other benefits/allowances as per extant Govt. of India Rules.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Eligibility Criteria

Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B): Bachelor’s degree in Science Or Diploma in Engineering or Technology or Computer Science or Allied Subjects, recognised by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), in the required Discipline. Candidates must have acquired the EQR as on crucial date of eligibility for the posts they are applying. Candidates whose results of the final examination awaiting as on crucial date of eligibility for the prescribed qualification are NOT eligible and hence should not apply. B.Sc. candidates must have read the required subject for at least 02 years in the course of B.Sc. programme. Please note that the candidates possessing higher qualification, viz., M.Sc. or B.Tech. or B.E. or Ph.D. degree etc., as on crucial date of eligibility, shall NOT be considered for the recruitment. Mere fulfilment of the minimum eligibility does not entitle any candidate to claim his/her candidature for selection to any post.

Technician-A (Tech-A): Xth Class pass or equivalent from a recognised Board or Institute; and (ii)Certificate from a recognised Industrial Training Institute in the required discipline; Or Certificate of minimum one year duration from a recognised Institution in the required discipline if the Industrial Training Institutes do not award Certificate in that discipline Or National Trade Certificate in the required discipline; Or National Apprenticeship Certificate in the required discipline.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection process through the notification given below.

