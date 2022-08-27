DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management, (DRDO-CEPTAM) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website drdo.gov.in. The registration process will begin from September 03, 2022. Applicants can submit the application form till September 23, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1901 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For more details on DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 19 Posts at upsconline.nic.in| Check Notification Here

DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Important Dates

The registration process will begin: 03 September 2022

The registration process will end: 23 September 2022

DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Vacancy Details

Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B): 1075 Posts

Technician-A (Tech-A): 826 Posts

DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Eligibility Criteria

Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B): Bachelor’s degree in Science or Diploma in Engineering or Technology or Computer Science or Allied subjects, recognised by AICTE in the following discipline: Automobile, Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Electrical & Electronics, Electrical, Electronics & Instrumentation, Electronics or Electronics & Comm. Or Electronics Telecomm., Instrumentation, Mechanical, Metallurgy Engg., Agriculture, Botany, Chemistry, Library Science, Mathematics, MLT, Photography, Physics, Printing Technology, Psychology, Textile, Zoology. Technician-A (Tech-A): Xth Class pass or equivalent from a recognised Board or Institute; and (ii) Certificate from a recognised ITI or Certificate of minmum one year duration from recognised Institution if the ITI do not award Certificate or NTC or NAC in the required disciplne in the following Trade: Automobile, Book Binder, Carpenter, CNC Operator, COPA, Draughtsman (Mechanical), DTP Operator, Electrician, Electronics, Fitter, Grinder, Machinist, Mechanic(Diesel), Mill Wright Mechanic, Motor Mechanic Painter, Photographer,Refrigeration & AC, Sheet Metal Worker, Turner, Welder.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Pay Scale

Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B): Pay Matrix Level-6 (₹ 35400-112400) as per 7 th CPC Pay Matrix and other benefits/allowances as per extant Govt. of India Rules.

Pay Matrix Level-6 (₹ 35400-112400) as per 7 th CPC Pay Matrix and other benefits/allowances as per extant Govt. of India Rules. Technician-A (Tech-A): Pay Matrix Level-2 (₹ 19900-63200) as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix and other benefits/allowances as per extant Govt. of India Rules.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit and selection process through the detailed notification shared below.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC: How to Apply Online?

Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website drdo.gov.in from September 03, 2022.