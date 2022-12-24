Top Recommended Stories
DRDO CEPTAM 10 Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 Released at drdo.gov.in; Direct Link, Exam Date Here
DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Admit Card 2022: Candidates can download the DRDO Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.
DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Admit Card 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) has released the admit card for the Technician-A (TECH-A) examination, today, December 24, 2022. Candidates can download the DRDO Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. To download the DRDO CEPTAM Tech A Exam admit card, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth/ password.
Also Read:
- CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet: When Will Board Release Class 10, 12 Schedule? Anxious Students Raise Concerns On Twitter
- Gujarat Board Class 12 Exam 2023 for Science Stream Postponed Due to JEE Main. Deets Inside
- WBJEE 2023 Registration Begins at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Application Form, Fee, Eligibility Here
DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Exam dates
The DRDO CEPTAM Tier I or CBT examination will be held between January 6 to January 11, 2023. Meanwhile, CEPTAM-10/DRTC STA-B Tier-II (CBT) examination will be conducted on January 12, 2023.
Important Dates
|Commencement of Admit Card Download
|23 – 12 – 2022
|Closure of Admit Card Download
|11 – 01 – 2023
Download DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Admit Card 2022
How to Download DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Admit Card 2022?
- Visit the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “DRDO Recruitment [CEPTAM Notice Board].”
- Click on the link that reads, “Click here to view/download the admit card for Tier-I (CBT) for Tech-A.”
- You will be directed to a new webpage.
- Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth/ password.
- Your DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
Candidates are advised to track the official website of DRDO for the latest updates.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.