DRDO CEPTAM 10 Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 Released at drdo.gov.in; Direct Link, Exam Date Here

DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Admit Card 2022: Candidates can download the DRDO Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

Updated: December 24, 2022 3:00 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022 Sarkari Naukri on 1061 posts apply online at drdo govin
DRDO-CEPTAM is hiring.

DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Admit Card 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) has released the admit card for the Technician-A (TECH-A) examination, today, December 24, 2022. Candidates can download the DRDO Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. To download the DRDO CEPTAM Tech A Exam admit card, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth/ password.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Exam dates

The DRDO CEPTAM Tier I or CBT examination will be held between January 6 to January 11, 2023. Meanwhile, CEPTAM-10/DRTC STA-B Tier-II (CBT) examination will be conducted on January 12, 2023.

Important Dates

Commencement of Admit Card Download23 – 12 – 2022
Closure of Admit Card Download11 – 01 – 2023

Download DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Admit Card 2022

How to Download DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Admit Card 2022?

  • Visit the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “DRDO Recruitment [CEPTAM Notice Board].”
  • Click on the link that reads, “Click here to view/download the admit card for Tier-I (CBT) for Tech-A.”
  • You will be directed to a new webpage.
  • Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth/ password.
  • Your DRDO CEPTAM Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to track the official website of DRDO for the latest updates.

