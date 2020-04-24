DRDO CEPTAM 2019 Result: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced the result of its Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) tier-1 exam. Candidates can check their result on DRDO’s official website drdo.gov.in. Also Read - DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019: Defence Research and Development Organisation to Hire 1817 Candidates For Multi Tasking Staff Post, Says Report

The tier-1 exam, which as held in online mode, took place between November 17-23. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 224 vacancies under the Admin and Allied (A&A) cadre. Also Read - DRDO CEPTAM-09: Admit Cards For Admin And Allied Cadre Exam Out, Download From drdo.gov.in

Steps to check CEPTAM 2019 Result Also Read - DRDO CEPTAM Exam Results 2019 Delayed, Admit Cards For Re-schedule Exam to be Out Tomorrow at drdo.gov.in

Step 1: Visit the official DRDO website drdo.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under ‘What’s New,’ CEPTAM-09/A&A Tier-I CBT Result Available’

Step 3: Click on the result link next to the post you applied for

Step 4: In the new tab that opens, enter your application number, date of birth and the captcha code

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen next

Step 7: Download the result and keep a copy for future use

You can also click here to access the page displaying result link for the posts to fill which this recruitment drive is taking place.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 11 different positions which includes Stenographer, Admin Assistant, Store Assistant, Clerk, Fireman etc.