New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released admit card for its Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) recruitment exam 2019. Candidates can download their admit cards from drdo.gov.in, which is the official website of the DRDO, till September 30.

The exam will be held from September 28 to September 30. It will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will be held in two shifts.

Here’s how to download the Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official DRDO site drdo.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Careers section to open a new page where CEPTAM 09 link is available and click on it

Step 3: Now, download the CEPTAM Admit Card 2019

Step 4: Enter the required details and download it

Step 5: Check the Admit Card and keep a hard copy of the same for future use

The DRDO CEPTAM Exam 2019 will have objective questions, which will be from Quantitative Ability/Aptitude, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, English and General Science in Section-A, which will have 50 questions. Section-B, meanwhile, will have 100 Trade questions.

The total duration of the exam is two hours and there will be no negative marking.