New Delhi: Defence Research and Development, DRDO CEPTAM had delayed the announcement of results for the DRDO Technician Recruitment 2019 examination.

All those who could not appear for the examination conducted in September 2019, can appear for the exam on October 23, 2019.

Notably, the results for DRDO CEPTAM 2019 examination for Technician recruitment would be released on official website drdo.gov.in.

The earlier exam took place from September 28 – September 30. A few candidates were not able to appear for the examination due to multiple reasons. Hence, they can appear for the exam on the new date.

A new admit card with revised details would also be released tomorrow – October 10, 2019.

Students are also requested to visit the official website in case there are more updates on the same.

The DRDO CEPTAM Exam 2019 will have objective questions, which will be from Quantitative Ability/Aptitude, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, English and General Science in Section-A, which will have 50 questions. Section-B, meanwhile, will have 100 Trade questions.

Separately, the last date to apply for DRDO Assistant exam is October 15.