DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will conduct a DRDO Centre for Personnel Talent Management Entry Test 2019-20 to hire 1817 candidates for the post of Multi Tasking Staff under the General Central Service Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted, Ministerial post-classification, stated reports.

Note that there is no official confirmation of the recruitment drive. Therefore interested candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website, i.e., drdo.gov.in for updates.

Those applying for the post must possess a 10th class pass certificate or an equivalent certificate in order to be eligible to apply for the DRDO CEPTAM MTS post.