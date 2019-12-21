New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a notification, announcing around 1, 800 vacancies. All those looking for defence jobs can visit DRDO’s official website drdo.gov.in, and go through the notification in detail.

It must be noted that the application portal will open on December 23, 2019, and will close on January 23, 2020.

Education qualification:

Candidates need to be class 10th passed or have an equivalent qualification from a recognised Board or be Industrial Training Institute (ITI) passed.

Age limit:

Candidate needs to be in the 18 and 25 age bar.

Payscale:

All those who are selected will be offered a pay up to Rs 56, 000. They would also be given allowances as admissible under Government of India’s rule.

Fee:

A non-refundable fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only) will be levied at the time of application. Candidates can pay via credit card/debit card/net banking. Once paid, the application fee will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Exemption from payment of fee:

All women and SC/ST/PWD/ESM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.