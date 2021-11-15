New Delhi: We have some important news for the candidates who are preparing for DRDO MTS Exam 2021. As per the latest reports, the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Multi Tasking Staff, or DRDO MTS Exam Date 2021 is likely to be declared soon. If past trends are to be followed then the candidates can expect the exams to start in the last week of November. However, the candidates must note that there is no confirmation regarding the final date.Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced For Various Posts, Earn up to Rs 54000 | Check Selection Process, Steps to Apply

Soon after the formal announcement of the exam schedule, the same will be available on the official website i.e. drdo.gov.in. The exam date for the Tier 1 paper is likely to be announced in November, at least 20 days prior to the commencement of the exam. The candidates must note that once the exam dates are announced, the DRDO MTS Admit card will also be released. Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2021: Salary up to Rs 54000 Per Month Plus HRA, Apply Now For Research Associate And Junior Research Fellowship Posts | Details Here

Earlier, the exam conducting body announced that the examination had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After qualifying in the Tier 1 exam candidates would be eligible to face Tier 2 paper. Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For Apprentice Posts, Application Window Closing Tomorrow

As per the official notice, the candidates need to carry it to the exam hall in order to be able to write the exam.