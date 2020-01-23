DRDO MTS Recruitment 2020: The online application process for the recruitment of the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), General Central Service Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted, Ministerial post will shut today. All those who are interested, can visit the official website drdo.gov.in and apply as soon as possible.

DRDO has announced a total of 1, 817 MTS vacancies.

A non-refundable fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only) will be levied at the time of application. Candidates can pay via credit card/debit card/net banking. Once paid, the application fee will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed class 10th or equivalent from a recognised Board.

Payscale: As per the CPC Pay Matrix, all those who would be hired will be paid Rs 18, 000 to Rs 56, 999.

Age limit: Applicants need to be in the age group of 18 to 25 years.

Exemption from payment of fee: All women and SC/ST/PWD/ESM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.