DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Recruitment and Assessment Centre(RAC), DRDO will end the registration process for the posts of Scientist 'B' in various departments including that of DRDO and others on July 29, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of RAC – rac.gov.in. before the deadline ends. This recruitment drive will fill up 630 vacant posts. Candidates can check the education qualification, age limit and other details here.

Important Dates

The registration process begins: July 06, 2022

The registration process begins: July 29, 2022

DRDO RAC Vacancy Details

Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO): Scientist ‘B’: 579 vacancies (Including 51 Backlog vacancies for OBC/SC/ST)

Scientist ‘B’: 579 vacancies (Including 51 Backlog vacancies for OBC/SC/ST) Department of Science and Technology (DST): Scientist ‘B’: 8 posts

Scientist ‘B’: 8 posts Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA): Scientist/Engineer ‘B’: 43 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Electronics & Comm. Engg DRDO : At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics & Communication Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. Applicants must also fulfil ONE of the following additional requirements: GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engg [Paper code: EC] Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or National Institute of Technology (NIT).

: At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics & Communication Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. Applicants must also fulfil ONE of the following additional requirements: GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engg [Paper code: EC] Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or National Institute of Technology (NIT). Mechanical Engg DRDO: At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.

Selection Process

Shortlisting of candidates for the vacancies for PwD(HH), PwD(LD), PwD (AAV/Dw) categories – whether in Part-I or Part-II of Table 1 – will only be done through GATE score and not through the Written Examination. To know more about the recruitment process, a candidate can check the detailed notification shared below.

DRDO RAC Application Fee

General (UR), EWS, And OBC Male Candidates: Rs 100

SC/ST/PwD and Women Candidates: NIL

How to Apply Online?

Those who are interested can apply for the posts through the official website of Recruitment and Assessment Centre(RAC) at rac.gov.in.