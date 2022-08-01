DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Recruitment and Assessment Centre(RAC), DRDO has extended the registration process for the posts of Scientist ‘B’ in various departments including that of DRDO and others till August 05, 2022. Earlier the last date to apply online was July 29, 2022. Eligible candidates can register for the same through the official website of RAC – rac.gov.in till August 05. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 630 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For more details, please scroll down.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Answer Key Likely to Release Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Details Inside

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The application form begins: July 06, 2022 The application form ends: August 05, 2022

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO: 579 vacancies

Scientist ‘B’ in DST: 8 vacancies

Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA: 43 vacancies

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Electronics & Comm. Engg DRDO : At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics & Communication Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. Applicants must also fulfil ONE of the following additional requirements: GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engg [Paper code: EC] Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or National Institute of Technology (NIT).

: At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics & Communication Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. Applicants must also fulfil ONE of the following additional requirements: GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engg [Paper code: EC] Minimum 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or National Institute of Technology (NIT). Mechanical Engg DRDO: At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent.

At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical Engg from a recognized university or equivalent. Mathematics: At least First Class Master’s Degree in Mathematics from a recognised university or equivalent.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates on the basis of the GATE scores and/or Written Examination will be required to appear in the Personal Interview to be held at Delhi or any other place as decided by RAC/ DRDO. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

General (UR), EWS, and OBC male candidates are required to pay a non-refundable non-transferable application fee of Rs100 payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?