DRDO Recruitment 2021: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for apprenticeship at its Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha. The application forms will be available on the official website of DRDO — drdo.gov.in — and the registration can be done from November 1 to November 15.

Only fresh passed out candidates (earning their B.E/ B.Tech / Diploma/ BBA/ B.Com/ ITI degree in 2019, 2020, 2021) are eligible to apply, the DRDO has said.

DRDO Apprenticeship Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Graduate apprentice: 50

Trade apprentice: 26

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: 40

DRDO Apprenticeship Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Selection will be made on the basis of the percentage of marks secured by candidates at essential qualification level or personal interview through video conferencing (virtual) mode for shortlisted candidates only.

DRDO Apprenticeship Recruitment 2021: Official notification

“The Laboratory invites applications from young and meritorious Indian nationals for engagement of Graduate, Technician (Diploma) & Trade Apprentice. All correspondence including the offer letter (if selected) shall be done through E-mail only. For any query the candidate may contact telephonically the number 06782-272144 or by mail hrd@itr.drdo.in,” the official notification reads.

For further details about the apprentice recruitment, interested candidates are advised to visit the official website at drdo.gov.in