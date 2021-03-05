DRDO Recruitment 2021: DRDO Defense Electronics Application Laboratory (DEAL), Dehradun has invited applications for the posts of Diploma Apprentice Trainee and ITI Apprentice Trainee (DRDO Recruitment 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 12 March 2021 by visiting DRDO’s official website drdo.gov.in. Also Read - SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity For 10th Pass to Work in Indian Ministries, Apply Soon

Apart from this, candidates can directly apply for these posts (DRDO Recruitment 2021) by clicking on the link given below. To check official notification, click here. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 71 posts of apprentice. Also Read - ESIC Recruitment 2021: Employees State Insurance Corporation Notifies Bumper Vacancy, 12th Pass Can Apply Too

Direct link to apply for DRDO Recruitment 2021 Also Read - KVS Recruitment 2021: Selection For PRT, TGT, PGT, Other Posts Across India Without Exam, Download Interview Notification Here

Important dates for DRDO Recruitment 2021:

Starting date for receiving applications: 01 March, 2021

Last date for receiving applications: 12 March, 2021

Vacancy details for DRDO Recruitment 2021:

Diploma apprentice training

Electronics & Communication Engineering – 07 posts

Mechanical Engineering – 04 posts

Computer Science / Computer Applications – 13 posts

ITI Apprentice Training

Electronics Mechanic – 24 posts

Machinist – 07 posts

Turner – 06 posts

Fitter – 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria for DRDO Recruitment 2021:

Diploma Apprentice Trainees

A diploma in engineering or technology granted by a State Council of Board of Technical Educational established by a State Government/ by a University/ by an Institute recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to a diploma.

ITI Apprentice Trainees

Candidate should have passed 10th standard or equivalent with Science subjects under 10+2 education system. ITI in Electronics/ Radio and TV/ Machinist/ Fitter/ Turner under NCVT or SCVT scheme.