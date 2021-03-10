DRDO Recruitment 2021: DRDO Defense Electronics Application Laboratory (DEAL), Dehradun has invited applications for the posts of Diploma Apprentice Trainee and ITI Apprentice Trainee (DRDO Recruitment 2021). The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for these posts by tomorrow by visiting DRDO’s official website drdo.gov.in. Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity to Work in DEAL; Vacancies Notified For Apprentice Posts, Apply Soon

Apart from this, the candidates can directly apply for these posts (DRDO Recruitment 2021) by clicking on the link given below. To check the official notification, click here. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 71 posts of apprentice. Also Read - DRDO Successfully Launches Navy's Surface-to-Air Missile Twice, Can Hit Sea-Skimming Targets

Last date for receiving applications: 12 March, 2021 Also Read - Watch Video: India Tests Indigenous Missile System Helina That Can Smash Tanks

Vacancy details for DRDO Recruitment 2021:

Diploma apprentice training

Electronics & Communication Engineering – 07 posts

Mechanical Engineering – 04 posts

Computer Science / Computer Applications – 13 posts

ITI Apprentice Training

Electronics Mechanic – 24 posts

Machinist – 07 posts

Turner – 06 posts

Fitter – 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria for DRDO Recruitment 2021:

Diploma Apprentice Trainees

A diploma in engineering or technology granted by a State Council of Board of Technical Educational established by a State Government/ by a University/ by an Institute recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to a diploma.