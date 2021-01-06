DRDO Recruitment 2021: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) is holding a recruitment drive for the post of Junior Research Fellow in various Engineering subjects. All those who are interested can join the walk-in-interview that will be conducted from January 4.

Candidates must note that if they get selected they will be paid a salary of monthly stipend of Rs 31,000. A total of 16 JRF seats are up for grabs.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Important Dates:

Mechanical Engineering: 4 January 2021

Automobile Engineering: 6 January 2021

Electronics Engineering: 8 January 2021

Computer Science: 11 January 2021

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Mechanical Engineering – 6 Seats

Automobile Engineering – 3 Seats

Electronics Engineering – 3 Seats

Computer Science Engineering – 4 Seats

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Interview Venue

Vehicle Research and Development Establishment, Wahanagar, Ahmedabad

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Eligible candidates (Male / Female / Transgender) possessing graduate degree in professional course (BE/B.Tech) in first division with valid NET/GATE score or Postgraduate degree in (M.E/M.Tech) with the first division both at graduate and post-graduate in Mechanical Engg, Automobile Engg & Computer Science.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: AGE

Candidates should be maximum of 28 years as on the date of interview. (relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST and three years for OBC candidates)

