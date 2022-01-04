DRDO Recruitment 2022: Candidates who are interested in defence research, here comes a wonderful job opportunity for you. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) – Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) is holding a recruitment drive for the post of Junior Research Fellow. The candidates who are eligible and interested can fill the form and send it through the prescribed format within 30 days (January 27, 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website, rac.gov.in.Also Read - AGHC Recruitment 2022: Only Three Days Left to Apply For These Posts on aghcrecruitment.net

The Last date of application submission: 30 days ( January 27, 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement.

Junior Research Fellow: 2 Posts

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Unreserved: not exceeding 28 years

OBC (Non-creamy layer) – not exceeding 31 years

SC/ST – not exceeding 33 years

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: B.E./B.Tech. In first division from a recognized university with valid GATE score or ME/MTech with first division both at Graduate & Post Graduate Level.

Selection Process

For the DRDO Recruitment 2022, the final selection of the candidates will be purely on the basis of discipline-wise merit of aggregate marks of screening test and CBT/written test. The final result will be made available at the RAC website, @rac.gov.in.

How to Apply

Interested and Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website, rac.gov.in within 30 days (January 27, 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification to know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and selection process.

Click Here: DRDO Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link to apply for the above post.

Click Here: Apply Online for DRDO Recruitment 2022